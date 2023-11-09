Ex-Portsmouth cadet leader at HMS Collingwood and Royal Navy chief petty officer due in court over buggery charges against boys
and live on Freeview channel 276
Nigel Saddington, 68, of Bracknell Road in Bagshot, Surrey, but who used to live in Spenlow Close in Buckland, Portsmouth, has been issued a summons to appear in court in relation to seven counts of indecent assault, two counts of buggery, and one count of administering a noxious substance with intent to injure, aggrieve or annoy.
READ NOW: Man in court for shoplifting
The offences relate to three boys who were under the age of 16, during Saddington’s time as a cadet leader at Fareham-based HMS Collingwood from the late 1980s to the late 1990s. He will appear at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court today (Thursday 9 November).
Saddington is a former chief petty officer who served in the first Gulf War.
Victims of child sexual abuse can contact police on 101 where you can speak with a police officer in confidence. Alternatively, contact Child Line on 0800 11 11, or if you are an adult who has been affected, you can call the NSPCC on 0808 800 5000.