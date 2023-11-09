A former cadet leader at HMS Collingwood and chief petty officer in the Royal Navy is due in court today to face buggery charges against boys.

Nigel Saddington, 68, of Bracknell Road in Bagshot, Surrey, but who used to live in Spenlow Close in Buckland, Portsmouth, has been issued a summons to appear in court in relation to seven counts of indecent assault, two counts of buggery, and one count of administering a noxious substance with intent to injure, aggrieve or annoy.

The offences relate to three boys who were under the age of 16, during Saddington’s time as a cadet leader at Fareham-based HMS Collingwood from the late 1980s to the late 1990s. He will appear at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court today (Thursday 9 November).

Nigel Saddington in 2006

Saddington is a former chief petty officer who served in the first Gulf War.