THE dad of a former Portsmouth striker took ‘matters into his own hands’ and armed himself with a BB gun in a bid to retrieve kit that had been stolen from his son’s car, a court heard.

It has been reported Birmingham Crown Court heard Elvis Bogle, of West Bromwich, and an accomplice were stopped by police on patrol in Handsworth, Birmingham, on May 4 after being spotted carrying a silver baseball bat.

Elvis Bogle has been sentenced

The 60-year-old’s son Omar Bogle, who was on loan at Pompey for the second half of the season, had visited the night before and his car had been broken into with thousands of pounds worth of equipment, including kit, being stolen, a national newspaper reported.

Omar returned to Fratton Park the following day and came off the bench, playing 30 minutes in the Blues final league game of the season at home to Accrington Stanley which ended in a 1-1 draw.

However his father had received a tip-off about the identity of the thieves and decided to take the law into his own hands.

The Mail Online reports that a police officer on mobile patrol saw a man carrying a silver baseball bat and called for backup.

Omar Bogle during Portsmouth's match against Accrington Stanley on May 4, 2019. Picture: Joe Pepler

Bogle and his accomplice were seen entering a property where ‘vulnerable’ people lived and were arrested after leaving some time later.

Prosecutor Aliya Rashid told the court that an unloaded BB-style gun was found in a ‘man bag' carried by Bogle and that he said he had brought the gun for self-protection.

Bogle made the decision to go to the house in Handsworth after a neighbour who had witnessed the theft from his son’s car had seen those responsible go to the property.

Jonathan Barker, defending, said: ‘Bogle, with another, sought to recover the items from a house where they believed those responsible resided.

'He acknowledges he ought to have called the police and not to have taken matters into his own hands.'

Judge Heidi Kubic said: ‘Happily, these weapons were not produced or brandished, or used to threaten anybody else, and you were quickly apprehended.’

Bogle was handed a 12-month community order and ordered to do 100 hours of unpaid work.