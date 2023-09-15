Terry Neale, 55, from North End, appeared at Basingstoke Magistrates’ Court after being charged with a number of offences. These included four charges of voyeurism, four counts of making indecent images of children, two charges of possessing indecent images of children, two charges of possessing extreme pornographic images, two charges of taking indecent images of children, and a single count of arranging the sexual exploitation of a child under 13.