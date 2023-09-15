News you can trust since 1877
Ex-swimming and football coach from Portsmouth set to stand trial over allegations he secretly filmed children changing and bathing

A former Portsmouth swimming and football coach is set to stand trial over allegations he secretly filmed children changing and bathing.
By Steve Deeks
Published 15th Sep 2023, 06:00 BST- 1 min read
Terry Neale, 55, from North End, appeared at Basingstoke Magistrates’ Court after being charged with a number of offences. These included four charges of voyeurism, four counts of making indecent images of children, two charges of possessing indecent images of children, two charges of possessing extreme pornographic images, two charges of taking indecent images of children, and a single count of arranging the sexual exploitation of a child under 13.

Neale will now go on trial at Winchester Crown Court after denying the offences. He was granted conditional bail.