Ex-teacher in court over claims she sexually abused three children
A former Hampshire teacher faces charges she sexually abused three children.
Bronwen James, 29, from Chippenham, taught PE at Hardenhuish School in Chippenham and Bitterne Park School in Southampton.
She faces 13 charges relating to sexual activity and communications against three children over a three-year-period.
James appeared before Salisbury Magistrates’ Court today where she faced the charges. She did not enter any pleas and will appear at the court on August 7.