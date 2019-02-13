A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after three elderly men were found dead.

The bodies of the men were discovered at two separate properties in Exeter this week.

The deaths are being treated as suspicious and are being linked, Devon and Cornwall Police said.

A 27-year-old man was arrested yesterday and he remains in police custody.

The body of an 80-year-old man was found at an address in Bonhay Road at around 3pm on Monday and the bodies of the two 84-year-old men were found after officers were called to a property in Cowick Lane at 1pm on Tuesday.

Superintendent Matt Lawler, the force's local policing commander for Exeter, East and Mid Devon, said: ‘I know that this news will cause significant and understandable concern and is an unprecedented event in our city which has shocked us all.

‘I know that everyone's immediate thoughts will be with the family and friends of these gentlemen, and as you would expect, we are providing as much support as we can to them.

‘The investigation is being led by our major crime investigation team, supported by local detectives, forensic staff, family liaison officers, and an extensive range of other specialists who have been working around the clock since Monday afternoon.

‘Residents in the area of both Bonhay Road and Cowick Lane will continue to see police cordons today as we continue vital work. The local neighbourhood team will be out on foot over the next few days in order to provide advice, support, and to answer questions.

‘While a man has been arrested on suspicion of murder in relation to these incidents, we must keep an open mind and avoid speculation as we are still in the very early stages of what is already a complex investigation.

‘We have therefore issued an appeal for information from the public and for any potential witnesses who were in either area during specific times.

‘It is vital that anyone who has any information shares with us it as soon as possible.’