"Extensive search" issued by police to find missing woman from Waterlooville

“Extensive” searches are underway to try and find a missing woman from Waterlooville.
By Freddie Webb
Published 31st Jul 2023, 12:21 BST- 1 min read

Kimberley Collins, 31, disappeared at 7.20am this morning when she left home. Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary have shared a photo of her as part of their missing persons appeal.

The force said: “Kimberley Collins, 31, was last seen around 7.20am this morning when she left home. We and her family are extremely concerned for her welfare and we are out conducting an extensive search.

Police are searching for Kimberley Collins, from Waterlooville, after she went missing this morning (July 31). Picture: Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary.Police are searching for Kimberley Collins, from Waterlooville, after she went missing this morning (July 31). Picture: Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary.
But we are also turning to you for assistance. Kimberley is described as being white, around 5ft 6ins tall, and she was wearing a jean jacket, black leggings, and black shoes.

"She also had a handbag with her. We believe she will still be in the Waterlooville area.” Anyone who knows Kimberley, or has any idea about her whereabouts, is advised to call 999.

People are being asked to quote the reference 318 of today’s date, July 31.