Extra Hampshire police teams set to tackle predicted rise in domestic abuse after England World Cup matches

EXTRA patrols are being put on by police in a bid to tackle a predicted spike in domestic abuse during the World Cup.

Hampshire Constabulary will have dedicated response officers available during England’s group stage matches to deal with any incidents of domestic violence.

It comes as research conducted by Lancaster University criminologist, Dr Stuart Kirby, revealed that domestic abuse rose after England games in the 2002, 2006 and 2010 World Cups.

In one area, violent incidents rose by 38 per cent when England lost, but also rose by 26 per cent when they won.

Hampshire Constabulary has put together its plans in a bid to respond to the expected hike in crime. Chief Inspector Mike Haines said: ‘This is to get more resources available for the football World Cup as research shows domestic violence increases during these tournaments.

‘We will have dedicated officers responding to these calls in the first instance and then following them up to make sure the victim gets additional support.

‘My message to perpetrators is really think twice. People do report domestic violence to us, we are encouraging people to report it and we will take positive action and seek conviction.’

Five teams made up of two officers each, all specifically trained in dealing with domestic abuse cases, will be available to respond on June 18, 24 and 28 and the competition final on Sunday, July 15.

If England progress, funding will be sought to have the scheme extended through the knock-out stages.

Ch Insp Haines added: ‘We hope this will encourage more people to come forward and report these crimes to us.’

Shonagh Dillon, chief executive of domestic abuse support charity Aurora New Dawn, has welcomed the operation.

She said: ‘We welcome the constabulary putting on extra shifts and resources through the World Cup as it always sees a huge increase to domestic abuse and sexual violence services.

‘We will continue to work closely with the police during the World Cup and will join them in our full partnership model should England get through to the next stage of the tournament.’