Extra police patrols after Portsmouth park sex assault

Police are continuing to investigate a sexual assault in a park.

Extra patrols are in place at Ravelin Park between Museum Road and Cambridge Road after a 20-year-old woman was sexually assaulted at around 7.20pm on Saturday.

She was pushed to the ground and attacked, police said.

Inspector David Knowles said he is keen to ‘provide reassurance in the community’.

Detective Inspector Penny Murray from the Amberstone Team of Hampshire police said: ‘An investigation is underway to establish exactly what happened and to identify the suspect in this incident.

‘We would like to hear from anyone who was in the area of Museum Road and Cambridge Road around the time of the incident and may have seen anything suspicious.

‘We would also like to hear from anyone in the area who has a private CCTV system, or anyone who was driving in this area with a dash cam.’

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting 44180007449.