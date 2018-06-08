‘Extreme concern’ for missing boy, 15, as police say he could be heading to Portsmouth

Have your say

A SEARCH is under way to find a missing 15-year-old boy.

Taylor Hamil was last seen at about 6.30am today close to the town of Selby, in North Yorkshire.

However, it is believed the youngster could have ties to Portsmouth – with officers warning he may be travelling to the city or the surrounding area by train.

In a statement issued today, a spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said officers are ‘extremely concerned for his safety’ – issuing a public appeal to locate him.

Taylor is described as being white, about 5ft 6in tall of a medium build, with short, straight brown hair.

Police say he has a distinctive burn scar on the back of his left hand – and it is thought he could be wearing a khaki green Adidas tracksuit, a baseball cap and dark Nike trainers.

Anyone with information on Taylor’s whereabouts should call police on 101, quoting the crime reference number 12180101382.

However, anyone with an immediate sighting is advised to call 999.