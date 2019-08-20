Eyewitnesses describe 'bloodbath' after man is stabbed in Portsmouth street

EYEWITNESSES described seeing a ‘bloodbath’ after a pub row spilled out onto the street before a man was repeatedly stabbed before collapsing.

A 25-year-old from Portsmouth has been left with suspected life-changing injuries following the melee that left blood splattered along Temple Street, Landport, after a row erupted in The Mars pub late on Monday night.

Temple Street in Portsmouth city centre, where a man was stabbed on Monday, August 19, 2019'PIcture: Steve Deeks

Witnesses said the victim was turned away from The Mars along with his three friends before an argument kicked off with a man who had been drinking in the pub with his girlfriend.

One woman, who wished to remain anonymous, said: ‘The group of men in the pub before being turned away. There was a row between them and the man with a woman in the pub before they chased the man outside.

‘The victim was then staggering along shouting. He fell into a car and then on me. We helped him into the pub before the police and ambulance turned up. He had a slash on his face. It was a bloodbath.’

The Mars pub in Temple Street 'PIcture: Steve Deeks

The victim was taken to Queen Alexandra Hospital following the attack just after midnight.

Then, just minutes later, he was seen driving slowly along in his car outside the pub before speeding off in front of a large crowd that had gathered.

A resident said: ‘He drove past to have a look at the victim before driving off erratically.

‘The victim had collapsed outside the pub and had his top off. There was blood all down the road and outside the pub. Even after he had been stabbed he was still walking down the street.

‘Everyone was panicking and trying to help him.’

People from the area said it was difficult living there with drug dealing and stabbings an all-too-regular occurrence.

One said: ‘In the old days people would have a row in the pub and then a good old punch-up on the green and shake hands before having a drink. Now they stab each other over something small.’

A 27-year-old man from London, but who locals said lived in the area, has been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm and is in police custody.