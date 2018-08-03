POLICE officers have stepped up their appeal to find a man who robbed a pensioner last week.

A man in his 70s was checking on his brother's unoccupied house in Botley Road, Swanwick, between 2.30pm and 3pm on Friday, July 27 and found a man inside.

The victim was assaulted, sustaining serious facial injuries and had his mobile phone and wallet stolen.

It is believed the suspect went into a field next to Botley Road between the M27 and Rookery Avenue.

The victim was treated for his injuries at Southampton General Hospital.

The robber was white, in his late 30s or early 40s, about 5ft 8in, slim with messy, dark blond hair, wearing a medium blue T-shirt that was ripped in the altercation and blue denim jeans.

He had one bright yellow and one black carrier bag, which both appeared to be empty.

A 34 year-old man from Southampton has been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit burglary as part of our enquiries. He has been released from custody without charge, but remains under investigation.

A 32 year-old man has also been interviewed under caution.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting the crime reference number 44180284539.