Fake police scam Portsmouth pensioners

FRAUDSTERS posing as police officers nearly scammed three pensioners out of thousands of pounds.

Fake cops called a woman in her 90s, from Southsea, who was told to withdraw £5,000 and tell bank staff it was needed for carpet.

Quick-thinking bank workers at Barclays on Osborne Road, alerted police at 11am on Friday – stopping the transaction.

Then at 1pm bankers in Lloyds on London Road, North End, told police a woman in her 70s had been called by a fake London cop telling her to take out £3,600.

A third pensioner, in her 70s, was called a 1.39pm by a fraudster, who again claimed to be a police officer. She smelled a rat and hung up.

Hampshire police said: ‘We commend the banking staff who intervened.’