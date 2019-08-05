Fake saffron in the South East leads to arrests in Spain

AN INTERNATIONAL investigation has been launched following the discovery of fake saffron being sold in the South East.

Saffron laced with other lower quality ingredients was found in outlets in the county by West Sussex Trading Standards service.

It lead to almost 90kg of adulterated saffron worth between £600,000 and £750,000 being seized from a factory in Alicante, Spain.

Jacquie Russell, West Sussex County Council Cabinet Member for Safer, Stronger Communities, said: ‘Deceiving customers through the sale of adulterated saffron is a serious offence, hurting both innocent buyers and legitimate businesses.

‘I would like to thank our Trading Standards team for their work.’