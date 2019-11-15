Family and police concerned after man is reported missing from Havant

Have your say

POLICE officers have launched an appeal after a man was reported missing.

Simon Cardy, 23, has gone missing from the Havant area, with police increasingly concerned for his welfare.

Simon Cardy, age 23. Picture: Hampshire Constabulary

He was last seen in the New Lane area of Havant at around 3.45pm this afternoon.

SEE ALSO: Portsmouth retail park worth £56m could be sold 'in the next three months', agents say

Police say he has not been in contact with his family, and may have left Havant on foot.

Simon is white, around 5ft 7in tall, pale with long dark hair and a prominent moustache.

He was last seen wearing blue shorts, a blue top and grey striped trainers.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting the reference number 44190411244.

For all of the latest news, traffic and travel, what’s on, Pompey, sport and breaking stories visit The News’s website.

We will be bringing you all of the latest stories from across Portsmouth and surrounding area throughout the day.

If there is a story that you think we should know about, you can contact us via our email newsdesk@thenews.co.uk or via our social media channels – Facebook or Twitter.

Please do not contact us while you are driving. To stay up to date with all the latest Portsmouth news follow us on twitter @portsmouthnews or like our Facebook page.

Sign up for our WhatsApp service to get the latest news direct to your phone.