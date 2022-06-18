Alex Rutter, 52, from Bishop's Waltham, was reported missing 12 days ago.

Extensive enquiries have been carried out since Mr Rutter’s disappearance was last seen.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alan Rutter, 52, was reported missing 12 days ago. Picture: Hampshire Constabulary.

Officers have turned to the public for help.

A statement from Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘Alex is white, around 6ft tall, with short grey hair and of slight build.

‘As well as Bishop's Waltham, Alex also has links to Stoke on Trent and Shropshire.

SEE ALSO: Former politician is arrested after attempting to get on board Royal Navy warship HMS Enterprise in Ireland

‘If you have seen him or have any information on his whereabouts, then please call 101, quoting the reference 44220227019.’

For all the latest news, traffic and travel, what’s on, Pompey, sport and breaking stories visit The News’s website.

We will be bringing you all of the latest stories from across Portsmouth and surrounding area throughout the day.

If there is a story you think we should know about, you can contact us via our email [email protected] or via our social media channels – Facebook or Twitter.