Family duo hauled into court accused of stealing from Portsmouth superstore

TWO people from the same family have been in court for shoplifting.

Angela Wallis, 64, of St George’s Walk, Waterlooville, and Scott Wallis, 31, of Grafton Street, Portsmouth, admitted the theft at Asda in Portsmouth.

Together they stole £120.58 worth of products on January 23.

Portsmouth magistrates ordered Angela Wallis to pay a £20 victim surcharge and £85 costs with a 12-month conditional discharge. She also admitted breaching a conditional discharge for theft.

Scott Wallis received a 12-month conditional discharge with a £20 victim surcharge and £85 costs.