Family ‘extremely concerned’ for missing Emsworth man, 65, as police appeal for help from public

POLICE searching for a missing 65-year-old Emsworth man are appealing for help from the public.

By Emily Jessica Turner
Monday, 23rd May 2022, 9:04 pm
Updated Monday, 23rd May 2022, 9:04 pm

Simon Gilbert was last seen at approximately 8.50am this morning (May 23) at his home on Oaktree Drive.

Now, Hampshire Constabulary is asking anyone who has seen Simon, or may have information about where he is, to get in contact.

In a Facebook post, Havant police said: ‘We and his family are extremely concerned for his welfare and officers are carrying out extensive enquiries to locate him.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

Simon Gilbert. Picture: Hampshire Constabulary

‘Simon is described as being white, around 5ft 9 inches tall, with shaved hair and of stocky build.

Read More

Read More
Two criminals, including Paulsgrove man, jailed after 'premeditated' and 'brazen...

‘He was last seen wearing a polo shirt, chino shorts, black Asics trainers and had reading glasses on his head.’

The post also said: ‘If you see Simon or have any information on his whereabouts, please call us on 101 quoting the reference 44220203888.

‘Always call 999 in an emergency.’

News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
Follow us

Sign up to our daily newsletter