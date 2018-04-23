Family feel store has responsibility after expensive bike stolen

A FAMILY has called for a supermarket giant to take more responsibility for security after having an expensive bike stolen from a store lockup facility.

Kieran Chesters cycled to Tesco in Quay Street, Fareham on an errand for his mum last month but had his bike stolen from the undercover bike rack of the store’s car park.

The 20-year-old said: ‘I went to get some sugar and shampoo for mum and I was in the shop five minutes and when I went back to get it all that was left was a broken bike lock.’

Kieran bought the bike on finance and now faces paying £1,000 for the next few years.

The tool centre worker added: ‘I now have to pay for a bike I don’t have and it is really disheartening and it means getting to work will be more difficult.’

Police are currently investigating the theft and requested CCTV from the store.

A spokesperson from Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘We can confirm that we requested the CCTV from Tesco as part of our investigation.’

But Kieran’s mum, Louise Batchelor, feels the store can do more.

The 46-year-old from Fareham said: ‘It has been three weeks since we first reported it stolen and Tesco has not been helpful in this situation at all.

‘Tesco have a social responsibilty to sort this issue in their town as I have spoken to lots of people since Kieran’s bike was taken and a lot of people have had the same problem at the store and in the town centre.’

Police recently arrested a man for theft offences from the Quay Street Tesco which occurred on April 7.

A spokesperson said: ‘There have been two other recent thefts of cycles from the Quay Street Tesco - these occurred on April 7.

‘We arrested and charged a man for these offences, as well as two theft offences (one at Tesco in Quay Street, one at One Stop on Gosport Road, Fareham, on the same day.

‘Robert Joseph Smith, 36, of no fixed abode, appeared at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court on April 9.’

Louise added: ‘There is clearly a problem and it makes me angry that this has been an ongoing problem that could have been prevented and stopped my son’s bike from being stolen.’

A Tesco spokesperson said: ‘We work closely with our local community police officers to ensure that our store continues to be a safe place for our customers to shop.

‘This work includes sharing any CCTV recordings which may assist the police with their investigations.’