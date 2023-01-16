News you can trust since 1877
Family 'growing increasingly concerned' for missing Lyla, 13, from Hampshire, who disappeared yesterday

THE family of a missing girl are ‘increasingly concerned’ for her safety after she disappeared.

By Freddie Webb
1 hour ago - 2 min read

Lyla, 13, was last seen at 2.30pm yesterday afternoon. The last known location of the girl, from Basingstoke, was Simmons Walk.

She was walking towards town to meet a friend before she went missing. Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary have been carrying out enquiries to find her since she was last seen.

Police are searching for missing Lyla, 13, from Basingstoke. Officers believe she may be in Reading. Picture: Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary.
They believe she is now in Reading. A statement said: ‘Both we, and her family, are growing increasingly concerned for her welfare.

‘She is described as mixed race, 5ft 6ins tall and of medium build. She has long brown hair and brown eyes.

‘She was last seen wearing a grey jumper with a university logo on it (possibly Harvard), blue skinny jeans, and black glittery Nike trainers.

‘If you see her please call 999 immediately, quoting 44230019536. Alternatively, you can contact independent charity, Crimestoppers, anonymously on 0800 555 111.’

