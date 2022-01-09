Family 'increasingly concerned' for missing man Billy Hodgson

Billy Hodgson, 23, from Fareham, was last seen at his family’s address on Fareham Road, Gosport, at approximately 8.20pm yesterday.

He is described as being:

- White

Have you seen Billy Hodgson? Picture: Hampshire Constabulary

- Of athletic build

- 5 foot 7 inches in height

- Blonde messy hair in a long crew cut

- Blonde stubble

- Wearing tracksuit bottoms, grey trainers and most likely carrying a black backpack.

A spokeswoman for Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘We, along with Billy’s family, are growing increasingly concerned for his safety and are now asking the public to report any sightings to us.

‘He has links to Fareham and Gosport and we believe he is travelling in a black Toyota, registration MT21 GFA.’

If you have seen Billy today or have any information that can help find him, please call police on 101, quoting 44220009504.

Dial 999 in the event of an emergency.

