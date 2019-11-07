Family 'incredibly shaken' after firework thrown by yob explodes under car in Portsmouth

Have your say

A MOTHER delivering food to a homeless shelter was left terrified after a yob threw a lit firework under her car while her two children were sat inside.

Police received a report of the incident after the driver, 44, was targeted by a man in Priorsdean Avenue, Milton, at about 8.45pm on Tuesday.

Milton Road and its junction with Priorsdean Avenue, left. Picture: Google Street View

The woman got out of her car but leapt back inside when she saw it was being targeted by a man who lit a firework. It exploded beneath her car.

In a now-deleted public Facebook post, the woman said she and her children, aged 11 and 19, were ‘all incredibly shaken up' by the incident.

She also alleged two men launched another firework into a bin, which exploded as a man with a dog walked past.

The incident occurred close to Hope House, a 32-room shelter for homeless adults.

A spokesman for Hampshire Constabulary said the woman and her two children come from Fareham.

He added: ‘We are investigating and following up lines of enquiry.'

In her Facebook post, the victim thanked two women, known as Rachel and Grace, who went to her aid after the explosion.

Anyone with information on the incident should call police on 101, quoting the crime reference number 44190397654.