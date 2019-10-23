Family of missing Emsworth woman put out urgent appeal

THE FAMILY and friends of a missing woman from Emsworth have put out an urgent appeal.

Roseann Elliott, 34, who also uses the surname Ennis, was last seen at 8.20am on Monday, October 21, in Record Road, Emsworth.

Since then Roseann has not been in contact with her family and friends, which they say is ‘out of character for her’ and they are growing increasingly concerned.

A police spokesman said: ‘She is described as being 5ft 7ins tall, of a slim build, with brown/blond hair which is usually tied back in a ponytail.

‘She was last seen wearing a black sweater with white letters on, black trousers, black shoes and a light grey jacket with fur trim on the hood.

‘Do you think you have seen anyone matching this description in the last two days?

‘Anyone with information is asked to call us on 101, quoting 44190378270.’

