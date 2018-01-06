Family pay tribute to 'fun loving' teenager killed in Waterlooville car crash

Have your say

TRIBUTES have been paid to a 'fun loving and caring' teenager who died in a car crash in Waterlooville.

Ethan Swallow, 19, died after the blue BMW 2 Series he was driving collided with a barrier on the A3(M) on Thursday.

In a tribute, his family from Bursledon said: 'Our beautiful son Ethan William Swallow passed away on the evening of January 4.

'He is survived by his father Mark, his mother Beverley, his sister Molly and his brother Charles.

'Ethan loved life and adventure and he adored his family; he will be missed by his many friends and relatives for his fun loving and caring attitude.

'Ethan always put others first in his life and built a wonderful reputation for himself.

'He will be remembered by all with love and much affection.

'We request privacy at this time.'

Ethan was travelling on the southbound carriageway of the A3(M) between junctions two and three, around 10.30pm, when his vehicle left the carriageway and crashed.

He was taken to Southampton General Hospital where he sadly died.

Police had earlier this week appealed for witnesses to come forward. Anyone with information should call 101, quoting 44180005119,