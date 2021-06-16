Family pay tribute to Hedge End grandfather killed in three-car collision on the B3035
THE family of a 71-year-old who died in a three-car collision near Hedge End have paid tribute to the ‘loving father and grandfather’.
Patrick Keohane, from Hedge End, was riding his Suzuki motorcycle when he was involved in the crash, which took place along the B3035 at the junction with Corhampton Lane at 11.46am on Wednesday, June 9.
Despite the efforts of the emergency services, he was pronounced dead at the scene.
Patrick’s family have today paid tribute to the much-loved father and grandfather.
Read More
In a statement, the family said: ‘Paddy was a loving father and grandfather, friend to many, and a character who will be truly missed by his family and friends.
‘May he rest in peace.’
Police continue to investigate the circumstances of the collision and continue to appeal for any information or footage that could help.
A spokesman from Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘The collision involved Patrick’s Suzuki, a Citreon Relay, a Fiat Panda, and Volkswagen Polo.
‘Were you in the area at the time? Perhaps you saw a black motorcycle in the run up to the collision?’
Anyone with information, or dash-cam footage, is asked to contact police on 101, quoting Operation Wide or 44210224948.