Family’s urgent plea to find missing loved one

DESPERATE family members of a missing Portsmouth man are pleading for help in finding their loved one

Scot Mackenzie vanished on January 15 sparking a police appeal for help. But so far the plea has produced no leads.

Now more than a week after his disappearance, the 58-year-old’s family have released a statement begging for him to come home.

They said: ‘Scot, your family, friends and everyone who knows you are so worried about you. We all want you to know that you are loved and we just want you to come home.

‘If you do not want to return, then please, please let the police know that you are safe and well.’

As previously reported, Mr Mackenzie is known to have visited Lloyds Bank, in Commercial Road, Portsmouth around 1.45pm the day he went missing.

CCTV shows him in the bank before he exited, turning left along Commercial Road and walking past Boots. This is the last confirmed sighting of Mr Mackenzie.

Detective Sergeant Abigail Leeson, said: ‘We are becoming increasingly concerned for Scot’s safety and ask anyone who sees him or knows where he is, to contact us immediately.

‘Scot has recently expressed an interest in visiting the Isle of Wight and has also said that he enjoys walking in Petersfield Heath.

He is white, about 6ft 2ins tall, medium build, with grey receding hair. He was last seen wearing a green jacket. Witnesses can call 101, quoting 44180023652.