Fareham council leader's 'shock' over town's level of bike thefts from railway station

Councillor Sean Woodward, leader of Fareham Borough Council, has been left shocked by the bike thefts.''Picture: Sarah Standing (090519-7345)
Councillor Sean Woodward, leader of Fareham Borough Council, has been left shocked by the bike thefts.''Picture: Sarah Standing (090519-7345)
Share this article
0
Have your say

GOSPORT’S Heritage Action Zone, it is hoped, will help to breathe new life into the town’s heritage by finding creative ways to use historic buildings.

Approved by Gosport Borough C