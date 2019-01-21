Fareham drink-driver fined £275 and gets 18-month ban

Have your say

A DRINK-DRIVER was fined £275 after admitting being nearly double the legal limit.

Julia Howard, 49, of Mendips Road, Fareham, was caught on December 5 in Gosport Road in the same town.

A drink-driver has been sentenced in Fareham

She had been driving a black Mazda.

A test revealed she had 68 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The limit is 35.

Portsmouth magistrates imposed a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs with an 18-month driving ban.

She was offered a course that if completed would knock 18 weeks off her ban.

Hundreds of drivers were stopped last month in a crackdown.