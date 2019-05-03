Fareham firefighters battle fierce blaze at car dealership in Hampshire 

Have your say

A FIRE engulfed four cars at a dealership in Hampshire overnight.

The fire broke out on the forecourt of Peter Nash on Warsash Road, Warsash, shortly before 5am today.

Picture captures moments after the fires began under vehicles at Peter Nash dealership. Picture: Austyn Follet

Four of the vehicles at the dealership had set on fire, Hampshire Fire and Rescue have said.

A spokeswoman said: ‘We were called at 4.51am this morning, we sent crews from Hightown and Fareham.

‘Four vehicles in the dealership were on fire. We used two hose reels and two breathing apparatus as well as one jet to extinguish the blaze.

‘The cause of the fire is unknown currently.’

In a tweet Hants Fire Control added: ‘We suspect this was not spontaneous combustion ! HFRS Arson Task Force & Police will be investigating - STOP 0602.’

A picture taken at the Peter Nash dealership overnight shows the moments after the fire began under the vehicles.

