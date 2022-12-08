The victim, 20, was walking through Victoria Park on Friday September 16 when a man snuck up behind her and dragged her to the ground by her clothing and indecently assaulted her at 1.40pm. After being groped, the woman managed to run away.

Hampshire Constabulary arrested a man, 57, from Fareham following the attack. Now, nearly two months on, the man is still under investigation with no one yet charged. ‘The man arrested in connection with the assault at Victoria Park remains under investigation while our enquiries continue,’ a spokeswoman said.

A statement previously said: ‘We have now arrested a 57-year-old man from Fareham on suspicion of sexual assault. He has been released from police custody but remains under investigation while our enquiries continue. We would still like to hear from anyone who saw anything suspicious in the park or nearby at around the time specified above or anyone who witnessed the incident.’

Officers had launched an investigation once they heard about the assault. The victim was able to give a brief description of the man. ‘She did not see the person but thinks they were a man and says they smelt strongly of body odour,’ a spokeswoman said.

Increased patrols around Victoria Park were put in place after the incident. Police believe the sexual assault was an isolated incident.