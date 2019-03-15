Fareham man admits having 200,000 child abuse images

A PERVERT has admitted having more than 200,000 indecent images of children.

David Smith, 51, of Carberry Drive, Fareham, admitted three charges of making indecent images, three of possession and a final charge of having 3,721 prohibited images of children.

Scales of justice

Smith will be sentenced at Portsmouth Crown Court on April 5.

Charges reveal he made 182,687 still images of children rated at category C - the least severe rating issued by police. He had 1,623 videos at that category.

Smith also made 8,015 moving and still images at class B, and 7,991 at category A - the worst rating.

At Portsmouth Magistrates' Court last week he was ordered to sign the sex ofefnders' register.