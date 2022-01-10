Fareham man arrested after vehicles and homes are broken into

A stock image of police in Derby Road, North End, Portsmouth Picture: Habibur Rahman

The crime spree was began in the early hours of Sunday morning.

A man was spotted trying to gain access into a number of cars parked in Upper St Michaels Grove, Longmynd Drive and Appleton Road, in Fareham.

A couple of the vehicles had items stolen, including a purse and some loose change.

Police added that in the early hours on the same morning, a man had opened the front door of a house on Highlands Road, and had tried the door handle of a house on Catisfield Road.

A spokesman for Hampshire police said: ‘Following enquiries, a 38-year-old man from Fareham has been arrested on suspicion of attempted burglary and attempted theft from a motor vehicle.

‘He remains in custody at this time.’