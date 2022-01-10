Fareham man arrested after vehicles and homes are broken into
POLICE investigating a spate of burglaries and vehicle break-ins over the weekend have made an arrest.
The crime spree was began in the early hours of Sunday morning.
A man was spotted trying to gain access into a number of cars parked in Upper St Michaels Grove, Longmynd Drive and Appleton Road, in Fareham.
A couple of the vehicles had items stolen, including a purse and some loose change.
Police added that in the early hours on the same morning, a man had opened the front door of a house on Highlands Road, and had tried the door handle of a house on Catisfield Road.
A spokesman for Hampshire police said: ‘Following enquiries, a 38-year-old man from Fareham has been arrested on suspicion of attempted burglary and attempted theft from a motor vehicle.
‘He remains in custody at this time.’
Officers are now appealing for information about the incidents – and are keen for residents with any CCTV or Ring doorbell footage from the area to come forward by calling 101 or visiting Hampshire Constabulary’s website at hampshire.police.uk