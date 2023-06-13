News you can trust since 1877
Fareham man arrested on suspicion of robbery following incident at a pawnbrokers in Cosham

A man has been arrested on suspicion of robbery following an incident at a pawnbrokers in Cosham.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 13th Jun 2023, 12:08 BST- 1 min read
Updated 13th Jun 2023, 12:08 BST

A pawnbroker shop in Cosham had to activate its alarms yesterday (June 12) after it was the victim of a robbery. Police officers were deployed once the alarms had been raised and PCSO Bell, PC Treend and PS Buckland managed to locate a suspect who was arrested on suspicion of robbery.

A spokesperson for the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said: ‘Police were called at 3.32pm on Monday, 12 June to reports of a robbery at a pawnbrokers in the High Street, Cosham.

‘It was reported that a man had entered and threatened to damage the store while asking for items. He took a number of items and left without paying.

‘A 22-year-old man from Fareham has been arrested on suspicion of robbery and is currently in police custody.’

To get in touch with the police to report a crime, click the link.