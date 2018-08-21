Fareham man charged with attempted murder

POLICE have charged a man with attempted murder following an attack in Park Gate at the weekend.

Ashley Peter Luff, 32, of Bedford Drive, Fareham has been remanded by police for the assault.

It comes after a man was seriously hurt on Sunday evening near Halfords in Southampton Road.

The 24-year-old from Fareham was seriously assaulted at about 10.15pm, suffering ‘puncture wounds’ to his chest.

The victim was taken to Southampton General Hospital for treatment where he remains now, police said.

Luff and another Fareham man, aged 29, were arrested by police.

Luff was subsequently charged and is due to appear at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court tomorrow.

The 29-year-old man arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender has been released from custody without charge, but remains under investigation.

A spokesman for the force said the incident was not linked to a murder probe today of a man found dead in Fareham.