Fareham man injured after car hits tree following collision with van on roundabout

A Fareham motorist has been injured after his car hit a tree following a collision with a van on a roundabout.

The man, who is in his 20s, suffered a sprained neck and his vehicle was badly damaged as a result of the incident which happened in Bursledon on Tuesday night.

The van failed to stop following the crash. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

At around 9.30pm the Volkswagen Golf driven by the Fareham motorist was involved in a collision with a flatbed van on the Windhover Roundabout and the Golf then crashed into a tree.

The van, described as having a white cab with chevron-like markings on it, did not remain at the scene following the collision and drove off in the direction of Fareham down the A27.

It will likely have damage to its offside front bumper and wing mirror as a result of the incident.

Police say that they are keen to speak to the driver of a small red car that was driving behind the flatbed van, as this person may have witnessed the incident and captured something on dashcam.

In a statement Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘Was this you? Did you capture anything on dashcam between 9.20pm and 9.35pm that could help us? Please call us if you saw something.

‘In addition we would like to hear from anyone who can help us identify the flatbed driver, or who witnessed the incident.’

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting the crime reference number 44190123346.

You can also call the charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.