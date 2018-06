A JUDGE jailed a man for breaching a restraining order.

Robin Pullen, 49, of Arundel Drive, Fareham, admitted two breaches on September 8 last year and March 12 this year.

At Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court district judge Anthony Callaway jailed him for eight days for the two breaches.

Pullen must pay a £115 victim surcharge.

He was subject to a suspended sentence, which has since been activated.

He breached the order in Redlands Lane and Civic Way, both in Fareham.