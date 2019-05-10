Fareham man jailed for four-and-a-half years after stealing an engagement ring, cash and car during three burglaries

AN ENGAGEMENT RING, cash, keys and a car were among the items stolen during three burglaries in Fareham earlier this year.

Luke Jordan Bews was sentenced to four-a-and-half years in prison for the break-ins on Hillson Drive and Fareham Park Road in the early hours of March 25.

Luke Jordan Bews of Bishopsfield Road in Fareham admitted break-ins on Hillson Drive and Fareham Park Road. Picture: Hampshire Police

At around 1.55am a woman aged in her twenties heard a car outside her home on Hillson Drive and when she looked out of her window saw that her car lights were on and that the car had been driven into the front of her house. The man inside her car ran off after she opened her front door. Electronic items taken from inside the house were found in the vehicle, £30 in cash and a set of keys were taken by the man.

Over an hour later someone broke in to a house of Fareham Park Road with keys and vehicles searched. At 4.50am on the same morning a man heard a crashing noise coming from a driveway on Fareham Park Road. A Ford Fiesta, keys, an engagement ring, and cash had been stolen from a flat.

Keys stolen from the first two burglaries were later found by a member of the public on a nearby bridleway, linking these reports.

The victim from Hillson Drive provided officers with a detailed description of the man she saw and the Ford Fiesta taken from Fareham Park Road was later recovered.

Bews, 22,of Bishopsfield Road in Fareham was subsequently arrested and charged with all three burglaries.

Investigating officer PC Charlotte Pocock said: ‘I’d like to thank Bews’ victims who helped us to build this case alongside detailed CCTV enquiries carried out in the area.

‘Residential burglary offences can have a dramatic impact on victims, especially if items of sentimental value are taken. I’m glad that this sentence reflects the seriousness of Bews’ offending.’