Fareham man sentenced after stealing a television, food and drink from historic Hambledon Cricket Club

A MAN who left blood stains at the cricket club he burgled has been sentenced.

Edward Parker, 37, from Clarendon Crescent, Fareham, admitted carrying out a burglary at Hambledon Cricket Club between September 16 and 19 last year.

The court heard that Parker stole a TV, food and drink from the clubhouse in Brook Lane – but was identified through the DNA-testing of blood stains found on a damaged window frame of the clubhouse.

Parker admitted the offence at a previous hearing.

Appearing in Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, he was given a 12-month community order, with 200 hours unpaid work.

He was also ordered to pay £200 in compensation.

Hambledon Cricket Club, which was once the most successful and influential club in the country is widely accepted as the place where modern cricket was developed. It was founded in 1750.