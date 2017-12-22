Fareham man sentenced for robbing Tesco Express armed with a hammer

A 51-year-old man who brandished a hammer at Tesco staff and demanded cash has been sentenced to seven years in prison.

Wayne David Smith of Cuckoo Lane in Fareham admitted robbery at Portsmouth Crown Court over the incident which took place at Tesco Express in Lee-on-the-Solent.

On Wednesday, September 6 shortly before 9.10pm on a man holding a hammer had demanded cash from two members of staff at the Pier Street store.

He took £500 in cash and left the store.

No one was hurt in the incident.

Smith was given an extended sentence of seven years imprisonment comprising a custodial term of four years and an extension period of three years on Thursday, December 14.

Investigating officer PC Brett Woolley said: ‘Smith was arrested in possession of the same clothing as seen in the CCTV from the store and later admitted the robbery at court.

‘This sentence sends a clear message that Smith’s behaviour was completely unacceptable and that we will thoroughly investigate and seek a prosecution for these kinds of distressing and violent crimes.

‘The court heard that one of the staff members in the store at the time was significantly affected by Smith’s actions and I hope this sentence goes some way to helping them to move past this distressing incident.’