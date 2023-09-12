Fareham MP Suella Braverman says she is fighting to ban XL Bully breed after child mauled by dog in horrific video
Braverman’s comments come after a viral video showing a crossbreed Bully XL/Staffordshire Bull Terrier puppy attacking three people in Birmingham – including an 11-year-old girl who sustained “serious injuries.”
The Conservative MP has said she is seeking “urgent advice” on banning the American XL Bully breed, calling it a “lethal danger”.
The West Midlands Police are investigating the incident, which took place on Saturday, September 10 in Bordesley Green and saw the young girl sent to hospital for injuries sutained to her shoulder and forearms.
Writing on social media, the home secretary said: “This is appalling. The American XL Bully is a clear and lethal danger to our communities, particularly to children.
"We can’t go on like this. I have commissioned urgent advice on banning them.”
The American XL Bully is not currently on the UK Government’s list of illegal breeds, which includes the Pit Bull Terrier, Japanese Tosa, Dogo Argentino and Fila Brasileiro.
A spokesperson for the West Midlands Police said: “We are continuing to investigate after three people were injured when a dog broke free from its collar in Bordesley Green on Saturday afternoon.
"The crossbreed Bully XL/Staffordshire Bull Terrier puppy chased an 11-year-old girl and she sustained serious injuries to her shoulder and forearms. She was treated in hospital and is now recovering at home.
"Several people rushed to her aid and as the dog broke free from its owner a second time, a 20-year-old man was chased across a garage forecourt and was taken to hospital with bites to his shoulder and forearm, along with cuts and bruises from being dragged across the floor.
"Another man also suffered injuries and presented himself at hospital for treatment. We wish them a speedy recovery.
"The dog was seized by officers and taken to a vet suffering from heat exhaustion. He has now been taken into secure kennels and our dog unit will consider what will happen to it.
The dog’s owner is currently in hospital.
Last year, Fareham man Ian ‘Wiggy’ Symes was killed while walking an American Bully. Some campaigners have argued that the responsibility for such incidents lie with owner and breeders rather than the breed itself.