Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Braverman’s comments come after a viral video showing a crossbreed Bully XL/Staffordshire Bull Terrier puppy attacking three people in Birmingham – including an 11-year-old girl who sustained “serious injuries.”

The Conservative MP has said she is seeking “urgent advice” on banning the American XL Bully breed, calling it a “lethal danger”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The West Midlands Police are investigating the incident, which took place on Saturday, September 10 in Bordesley Green and saw the young girl sent to hospital for injuries sutained to her shoulder and forearms.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Writing on social media, the home secretary said: “This is appalling. The American XL Bully is a clear and lethal danger to our communities, particularly to children.

"We can’t go on like this. I have commissioned urgent advice on banning them.”

The American XL Bully is not currently on the UK Government’s list of illegal breeds, which includes the Pit Bull Terrier, Japanese Tosa, Dogo Argentino and Fila Brasileiro.

The Fareham MP wants to see the breed banned in the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for the West Midlands Police said: “We are continuing to investigate after three people were injured when a dog broke free from its collar in Bordesley Green on Saturday afternoon.

"The crossbreed Bully XL/Staffordshire Bull Terrier puppy chased an 11-year-old girl and she sustained serious injuries to her shoulder and forearms. She was treated in hospital and is now recovering at home.

"Several people rushed to her aid and as the dog broke free from its owner a second time, a 20-year-old man was chased across a garage forecourt and was taken to hospital with bites to his shoulder and forearm, along with cuts and bruises from being dragged across the floor.

An American XL Bully.

"Another man also suffered injuries and presented himself at hospital for treatment. We wish them a speedy recovery.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The dog was seized by officers and taken to a vet suffering from heat exhaustion. He has now been taken into secure kennels and our dog unit will consider what will happen to it.

The dog’s owner is currently in hospital.