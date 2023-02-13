Fareham Police shared an appeal online urging those with details about the attack to get in touch.

Fareham Police said: ‘We are appealing for anyone with information about an assault in Fareham to come forward. At about 11.20pm on Saturday 31 December 2022, a woman was attacked by a man in Bishopsfield Road.

Fareham Police are appealing for witnesses on Bishopsfield Road, Fareham on December 31 2022.

‘She was sat in a parked blue and white Volkswagen Transporter van when the man opened the door and dragged her out by her hair. The woman suffered minor injuries to her hands and legs and the man left the scene.

‘Following an initial police investigation, a 48-year-old man from Fareham was arrested on suspicion of assault occasioning actual bodily harm, attempting to cause grievous bodily harm and making threats to kill.

‘He has been released on police bail until 1 April while the investigation continues. We would now like to appeal for any witnesses to come forward and we would also like to speak to anyone with relevant dash-cam, doorbell or CCTV footage that could assist us.’