Fareham Police seek witnesses to New Year's Eve assault in which a woman was dragged by her hair
Police are looking for witnesses with information about an assault on a woman in Fareham on New Year’s Eve last year.
Fareham Police shared an appeal online urging those with details about the attack to get in touch.
NOW READ: Southsea woman takes city council to court amid complaints that sea defence construction is a 'noise disturbance'
Fareham Police said: ‘We are appealing for anyone with information about an assault in Fareham to come forward. At about 11.20pm on Saturday 31 December 2022, a woman was attacked by a man in Bishopsfield Road.
‘She was sat in a parked blue and white Volkswagen Transporter van when the man opened the door and dragged her out by her hair. The woman suffered minor injuries to her hands and legs and the man left the scene.
‘Following an initial police investigation, a 48-year-old man from Fareham was arrested on suspicion of assault occasioning actual bodily harm, attempting to cause grievous bodily harm and making threats to kill.
‘He has been released on police bail until 1 April while the investigation continues. We would now like to appeal for any witnesses to come forward and we would also like to speak to anyone with relevant dash-cam, doorbell or CCTV footage that could assist us.’
If you have information about this incident you can call 101 or make a report online quoting reference number 44220523653.