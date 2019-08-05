Fareham teenage girl in court for live-streaming knife threats

A TEENAGE girl was hauled before magistrates after live-streaming a menacing threat armed with a knife, a court heard.

The 16-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, had the blade in her hands and said: ‘I could stab (a girl).’

Prosecutor Julie Macey added: ‘Another female (was) heard saying “I’m going to miss this b**ch tomorrow”.’

Portsmouth Youth Court heard the Fareham teenager has no previous convictions but had received a youth conditional caution for having a knife in a public place, and an offensive weapon on school premises. All three offences were in spring.

Sitting with her mother in court, the teenager admitted sending by public communication network a menacing message.

The girl suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder and high anxiety after she was groomed by a paedophile, the court heard.

Magistrates imposed a four-month youth referral order.