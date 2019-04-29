Fareham teenager charged over flare thrown by Portsmouth fans during Sunderland League One clash 

A TEENAGER has been charged after a flare was thrown from the away end during Pompey’s clash with promotion rivals Sunderland.

The pyrotechnic device was let off after Jamal Lowe’s 24th-minute-equaliser at the Stadium of Light on Saturday and ended up in the home team's family section.

A flare thrown lands in a section of Sunderland supporters. Picture by Frank Reid

Samuel Parrott, 18, of Norton Drive, Fareham, was arrested by officers from Northumbria Police following the incident.

He has since been charged with the throwing of missiles at a designated sporting event.

Mr Parrott has been released on bail to appear before South Tyneside Magistrates Court on May 14.

The Blues are facing being hit by a fine after the pyrotechnic incident at the Stadium of Light and the Football Association are poised to investigate.

The match stopped for five minutes after the flare was let off among the supporters in the away end as fans celebrated Lowe’s goal.

Video footage recorded by YouTuber themadmistake shows the moment the device was set off and it can be watched at the top of the story.

