Fareham venues pass test alcohol purchasing after previous fails

SEVEN venues that had previously failed test purchasing by failing to ID under-18s buying alcohol have now passed their re-inspections.

Police carried out the checks in Fareham and the seven that had failed in May had improved their policies, procedures and staff training by passing last week’s re-tests.

Police visited 15 sites in total including pubs, newsagents and supermarkets.

The venues that passed their re-tests were The Seagull, Portchester; Ironmaster, Fareham; The Slug & Lettuce, Fareham; Costcutter, Fareham; The Good Intent, Fareham; The Co-op, Titchfield and The Bugle, Titchfield.

Chief Inspector Sharon Woolrich said: ‘We’re really pleased, along with our colleagues from Fareham Borough Council’s licensing team, that all of the venues visited passed the spot checks with flying colours.

‘I’d like to thank the premises that initially failed in May for engaging with us to ensure that the proper procedures and staff training are in place.’

The full list of premises that were tested is

The Red Lion, Portchester

The Co-op, Portchester

Iceland, Portchester

McColls, Portchester

The Seagull, Portchester

Ironmaster, Fareham

The Slug & Lettuce, Fareham

Costcutter, Fareham

The Good Intent, Fareham

McColls, Fareham

The Co-op, Titchfield

One Stop. Titchfield

The Bugle, Titchfield

The Village Inn, Park Gate

Village Snooker club, Stubbington