Fareham venues pass test alcohol purchasing after previous fails

SEVEN venues that had previously failed test purchasing by failing to ID under-18s buying alcohol have now passed their re-inspections.
Police carried out the checks in Fareham and the seven that had failed in May had improved their policies, procedures and staff training by passing last week’s re-tests.
Police visited 15 sites in total including pubs, newsagents and supermarkets.
The venues that passed their re-tests were The Seagull, Portchester; Ironmaster, Fareham; The Slug & Lettuce, Fareham; Costcutter, Fareham; The Good Intent, Fareham; The Co-op, Titchfield and The Bugle, Titchfield.
Chief Inspector Sharon Woolrich said: ‘We’re really pleased, along with our colleagues from Fareham Borough Council’s licensing team, that all of the venues visited passed the spot checks with flying colours.
‘I’d like to thank the premises that initially failed in May for engaging with us to ensure that the proper procedures and staff training are in place.’
The full list of premises that were tested is
The Red Lion, Portchester
The Co-op, Portchester
Iceland, Portchester
McColls, Portchester
The Seagull, Portchester
Ironmaster, Fareham
The Slug & Lettuce, Fareham
Costcutter, Fareham
The Good Intent, Fareham
McColls, Fareham
The Co-op, Titchfield
One Stop. Titchfield
The Bugle, Titchfield
The Village Inn, Park Gate
Village Snooker club, Stubbington