Police have released the description of the man that smashed the windows of a popular restaurant in Southsea.

Farm Kitchen on Palmerston Road was damaged by a man in a balaclava in the early hours of Sunday, July 6. The owner of the restaurant, Nino Taycur, told The News he had “no idea” why his establishment had been targeted with five windows being damaged in total.

The police have now released a description of the man and the clothes he was wearing.

One of the smashed windows at Farm Kitchen in Palmerston Road. | Alec Chapman

A Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: “It was reported to police that, at about 3:00am on Sunday, July 6, a man carrying a pole-like-object smashed the windows of Farm Kitchen on Palmerston Road in Southsea.

“The man has been described as wearing a balaclava or thick scarf over his face, a flat cap, a grey jumper with a red stripe on the shoulder, slim grey trousers and white trainers with a black stripe.

The spokesperson added: “We are asking for anyone who saw what happened, or anyone with CCTV, doorbell or dashcam footage of the area at this time to please call 101 quoting reference number 44250298979.

“You can also make a report online via https://www.hampshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/”