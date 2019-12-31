Have your say

A COMMUNITY has rallied to support the owners of an independent restaurant after it was ransacked by thieves who stole a camera, money and jewellery.

Police are investigating the burglary at Fat Olives, in South Street, Emsworth, that took place between 6pm on Saturday and midday on Monday.

Fat Olives in South Street, Emsworth. Picture: Mick Young

Owners Lawrence and Julia Murphy said the eatery was broken into and police confirmed £300 and items of jewellery were stolen.

Fat Olives said on Twitter: ‘Our restaurant was broken into last night. Keep the cash and my camera, just return my wife her grandmother’s rings and it might be a happy new year.’

The restaurant, which offers modern European cuisine, opened in 2000 and has since featured in multiple Restaurant of the Year shortlists by The News.

Community figures have united to support Mr and Mrs Murphy since the burglary.

Richard Kennett, an Emsworth councillor on Havant Borough Council, said: ‘Really sorry to hear this.

‘For this to happen at any time of year would be heartless and terrible, but particularly now. I hope they develop a conscience and your rings are returned.’

Sustainability charity Tuppenny Barn, which is based in Southbourne, said: ‘So sorry Lawrence and Jules to hear this awful news.

‘Hoping that the rings are returned ASAP. My thoughts are with you both xx.’

Fat Olives' owners announced it would close for the festive period, with the restaurant due to reopen for dinner on Wednesday, January 8.

It sits opposite the Blue Bell Inn – another favourite for Emsworth locals – which is owned by Giles Babb.

Mr Babb formerly served as the boss of the town’s business association and also owns the Star and Garter country inn, near Goodwood.

On the burglary, he said: ‘Absolutely gutted to hear this. Hope you guys are ok.’

Other messages of support have come from crew members at Emsworth Fire Station, based in North Street, and Mark Ringwood, organiser of Wemsfest and Emsworth’s annual beer festival.

Police have urged anyone with information on the burglary – or anyone who saw anything suspicious – to call 101, quoting the crime reference number 44190466342.