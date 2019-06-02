Father and son jailed for 'awful' child sex offences in Sussex

A father and son have been sent to prison for sexual offences against young children in West Sussex.

Patrick Pearless, 75, of Dymchurch Road, New Romney, Kent, and his son David Pearless 48, of Macleod Road, Horsham, were sentenced at Hove Crown Court on Friday, having been convicted on May 23 after a two week trial.

David (left) and Patrick (right) Pearless have been jailed.

Patrick has been jailed for a total of three years for two counts of indecent assault on a girl under the age of fourteen.

Whilst his son David will be locked up total of 12 years for ten counts, including multiple counts of indecent Assault on the same girl, inciting another girl under fourteen years of age to commit an act of gross indecency, and indecent assault on a boy under the age of fourteen.

Both men will also be registered sex offenders for life.

All the offences took place at an address in Thakeham, West Sussex, where the pair then lived, during the early 1990's.

Detective Constable Jason Berney of the West Sussex Safeguarding Investigations Unit said; ‘This has been an extremely lengthy investigation and prosecution process, taking nearly three years to get this result.

‘The case was a truly awful one, and I am delighted for all the victims who have been incredibly brave in coming forward and enduring such a lengthy investigation, and giving evidence in court, which led to them getting the justice that they deserve.

‘Both men got to know the children in the area where they then lived, and exploited them for their own sexual gratification.

‘These serious crimes came to our notice for first time in 2016 when we received information about offending against one of the victims. Our enquiries then uncovered evidence of the wider offending by both men.

‘This case shows once again how we always investigate and seek to get justice for victims, no matter how long ago the events took place.

‘If you have been the victim of physical or sexual abuse, or known of someone who has, you can contact the police at any time either online or by calling 101, and arrange to talk in confidence to experienced investigators.’