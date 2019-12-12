Fearless Farlington woman chases gang of crowbar-wielding men from property

A FEARLESS woman chased a group of men who were attempting to break-in to her property before they turned on her with a crowbar.

Brave Michelle Miller revealed she ‘disturbed five blokes’ in her garden last night who appeared to be planning a burglary on her house in Havant Road, Farlington.

Picture: PA

But rather than hide or call police, the have-a-go-hero confronted the males who she chased round the front of the house before one of the gang lashed out with a crowbar – smashing the front door.

The group did not gain entry to the house before scuttling off empty-handed.

Michelle posted on Facebook: ‘I disturbed five blokes in my garden attempting to get in, chased them to the front of the house and one came at me with a crowbar and took it out on the front door.’

The angry woman is now seeking justice and is calling on people to find the perpetrators.

Police have launched an investigation and will be conducting patrols and enquiries in the area this evening (Thursday).

READ MORE: Popular Fratton newsagent battered after attempting to fight off robbers

A police spokesman said: ‘We would like to hear from anyone who witnessed this incident, or saw a group of men loitering and a dark-coloured Audi parked in the area.

‘Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police on 101, quoting 44190445761.’