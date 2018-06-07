Fears grow for safety of Portchester man who has gone missing

Have your say

CONCERN is growing in the search for a missing man from Portchester.

Andrew Corrigan, 26, was last seen in the West Street area at about 2.30am today.

Police have said they are concerned for his welfare and are urging anyone who has seen him to contact them.

Andrew is 6ft 4in and slim, with wavy brown hair, brown eyes, a tattoo on his wrist and a wolf tattoo on his left shoulder.

He was last seen wearing grey jogging bottoms, a black hooded jacket, black trainers and a red baseball cap.

Anyone with information related to his disappearance should call police on 101, quoting the crime reference number 44180211306.