Fears grow for the safety of a missing girl who travelled to Portsmouth

CONCERN is mounting for the safety of a missing child who may have travelled to Portsmouth.

Demi Marsh disappeared from her home in Tangmere, near Chichester, on Monday morning.

The 13-year-old was last seen getting on a train at Chichester railway station, destined for Portsmouth.

Sussex Police last night issued an appeal to the public in a bid to find Demi, who the force believes may have travelled to the Isle of Wight.

PC Kala Notton of the missing persons team said: ‘We are urging train passengers on the trains on Monday to cast their minds back to see if they remember seeing Demi.

‘Anyone with information or sees Demi should call us immediately.’

She is white, 5ft 4ins and with long straight brown hair. Demi was last seen wearing black Nike trainers, black jeans, a red cropped top and a navy blue jacket.

Those who see her should call 999. To report a previous sighting, call 101 quoting reference 405 of 26/03.