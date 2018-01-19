Fears grow over safety of missing Portsmouth man

CONCERNS are mounting for the safety of a missing man from Portsmouth, police have said.

Scot Mackenzie, 58, was last seen in the Tipner area of Portsmouth on Monday morning.

A spokesman for the police said: ‘We are concerned for his welfare and are asking members of the public to keep an eye out for him.’

Scot is white, 5ft 10ins tall, medium build, with grey receding hair.

He was last seen wearing an olive green anorak.

Those who see him, or know where he is, are being urged to call police on 101 quoting 44180023652. Dial 999 in the event of an emergency.